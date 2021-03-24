Samoa lays out Covid-19 vaccine plan

The Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, said the age group of 18 years and older would be vaccinated, but not those aged 85 and older.

Leausa said people with terminal illnesses such as cancer would also not be vaccinated.

The frontline workers in the health sector and people involved in the handling of repatriated flights would be the first to receive the vaccine, but Leausa said those who did not consent to receive a dose of the vaccine would be removed from the frontline.

Meanwhile while no date had been set for the arrival of the vaccine, the Director General was optimistic the vaccine would be arriving within the next week with plans to kick off an inoculation programme in April.

The caretaker Prime Minister, Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, said Samoa would get 79,000 doses and he thanked the New Zealand government for assisting in efforts to get the vaccine.

Leausa Dr Take Naseri said a shipment of 26,000 doses would precede the arrival of the 79,000.