Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi told TV3Samoa yesterday that 79,000 vaccines would arrive from New Zealand on the first consignment.

He said the implementation plan is in place and will see all front-line staff get the vaccine first and moving on to the more at risk age groups until everyone is vaccinated.

Tuilaepa said he was aware of people who have indicated they do not want to be vaccinated and warned the dangers that would pose for everyone.