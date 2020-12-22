Samoans stranded in American Samoa to be repatriated

While announcing the flights, National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Chairman Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo said the flights is exclusively for returning citizens from American Samoa and will NOT take back any passengers.

At a press conference, Agafili who is also Secretary to Cabinet noted that the repatriation flight is in line with the Government’s Covid-19 Border Security and taking into account the post-flood relief and rehabilitation and reconstruction from the flooding that greatly affected the country last week.

Agafili advised all Samoan citizens, who are stranded in the territory due to the Covid-19 lockdown and wish to come home to register with the Consular General of Samoa Manogiamanu Fonoti Etuale in the Government’s Consular’s Office in American Samoa.

But there are conditions for returning citizens to meet before they can come home.

Complete your medical clearance, or negative COVID 19 test, to register with our office in American Samoa based Government Office.

Samoan citizens, who are also permanent residents in American Samoa, who may wish to travel over for the festive season or to visit families are not eligible.

The American Samoan Government has made it clear that all incoming travelers from Samoa including Samoan citizens with permanent residents in the territory are prohibited from entering American Samoa until further notice.

The territory is not allowing any passengers flights from Samoa.

