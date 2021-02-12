Snap coronavirus lockdown for Victoria as Holiday Inn outbreak grows

From 11:59pm tonight, all of Victoria will return to stage four lockdown restrictions, meaning there are only four main reasons to leave the home: shopping for essential supplies, care and caregiving, exercise and essential work.

Exercise and shopping will be limited to within 5 kilometres of the home.

Face masks will need to be worn indoors and outdoors and no visitors will be allowed in homes.

Under the rules, schools and tertiary education will be closed, public gatherings are banned, people must work from home when they can, and weddings will be banned except for on compassionate grounds.

Places of worship and religious gatherings and ceremonies will not be permitted, and funerals will be capped at 10 people.

The outbreak linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport has grown to 13 cases, with five new cases confirmed on Thursday.