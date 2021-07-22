Solomons Government to repatriate students from Fiji when it’s safe for the country

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced this in his nationwide address this week.

Mr. Sogavare says the students were among the 850 students who are currently in Fiji.

He says the COVID-19 situation in Fiji is worrying as 22 local students have been infected by the virus.

“Approximately 850 students, both government and privately sponsored students in all the training institutions in Fiji. Over 50 of these have graduated and can return home, the rest will remain.

A total of 22 of our students have been infected by the virus, 13 have been declared inactive by the Fiji Ministry of Health, and 9 remain active.

All 22 cases were asymptomatic. Our High Commission and the students’ attache have been supporting our students in isolation.”

The Prime Minister adds any repatriation flight from Fiji will be carefully arranged due to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus in Fiji.

“Timing for any repatriation flight of our graduating students will be set by our health team, and it will occur when it is safe for our country to repatriate the graduating students.

Given the highly transmissible nature of the delta variant virus in Fiji, it is not a good time to undertake any repatriation flight from Fiji to the Solomon Islands

Photo file Caption: USP Campus in Suva, Fiji