Solomons report first Covid-19 community case in Honiara

Solomons Business Magazine reports after two years of keeping the virus from entering the community, Sogavare pronounced in his much awaited special address after 10am today that the virus has finally entered the community.

Yesterday Sogavare announced that there was a community transmission in Pelau in Malaita Outer Island after a PNG medical illegally crossed the border from Mortlock Island to attend a wedding on “our side of border.”

Six people in the remote atoll of Malaita Outer Island were tested positive for the virus according to the report by SBM.

Sogavare has urged the public to buy enough food for the next three days.

He appeals for people to limit their movement into Honiara and to wear face mask at all times.

Photo file Honiara City Council Caption: Honiara