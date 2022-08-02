Three with multiple pre-existing medical conditions die of Covid-19 in Fiji

The cases include a 47-year-old, who had received 3 doses of the vaccine, a 53 year old man, who had received one dose and an unvaccinated 73-year-old man.

There are 119 new cases of Covid-19 where 40 cases have been recorded in the Central Division, 69 cases in the Western Division and 10 cases in the Northern Division.

There are 288 active cases in the country.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong has urged everyone to stay up to date with their Covid-19 vaccination, and in particular adults over the age of 50.

He added that anyone with underlying medical conditions should get vaccinated and get their first and second booster doses when due.

The elderly and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of severe Covid-19.