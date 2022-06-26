Total number of cases in NZ tops 1.3m, with 4429 new community cases today

The new cases today bring the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand to 1,301,319.

In today's statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 332 people in hospital with Covid-19, including seven in ICU.

A further six deaths of people with the coronavirus have also been reported today, bringing the total death toll to 1461.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, and two aged over 90. Five were male and one was female. Three were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, and one was from Waikato.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today was 4911, down slightly from last Sunday's 4991.

There were more new community cases reported in the Canterbury (741) and Capital and Coast (413) DHBs, than in the Auckland region, where 409 cases were reported.

Today's other new community cases were reported in the Northland (91), Waikato (274), Bay of Plenty (129), Lakes (65), Hawke's Bay (121), MidCentral (122), Whanganui (39), Taranaki (105), Tairāwhiti (20), Wairarapa (48), Hutt Valley (169), Nelson Marlborough (185), South Canterbury (76), Southern (356) and West Coast (29) DHBs.

There were also 86 cases recorded at the border.

There were 24 deaths and 8638 community cases reported yesterday, although this included Friday's figures which were not released due to the public holiday.