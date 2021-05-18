Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Fiji

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong said the first is the husband of case number 159 from the Vunimono cluster in Nausori.

He has been in isolation since 12 May 2021.

The second case is a healthcare worker from the Colo-i-Suva isolation ward who registered a positive COVID-19 test result during routine swabbing.

Doctor Fong said the healthcare worker has since been entered into isolation.

He added that both patients are asymptomatic, which means they are not displaying COVID-like symptoms.

Contact tracing is ongoing for both cases.

There are currently 51 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Four are border quarantine cases, 35 are local cases, and 12 are currently classified as cases of community transmission.

Fiji has now had 174 cases in total since the first case was detected on March 19th 2020, with 119 recoveries, and four deaths.