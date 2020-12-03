Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who helped shape modern France, dies of Covid-19 age 94

Giscard's foundation said he died in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher region of central France. He had been admitted to hospital in September with respiratory complications, and was hospitalised again in mid-November.

His funeral will be an intimate family affair, the Valery Giscard d'Estaing Foundation said on Twitter.

Giscard was elected president in 1974 at the age of 48, becoming France's youngest postwar leader.

At home, Giscard presided over a modernisation of French society, legalising abortion, allowing divorce by mutual consent and lowering the voting age to 18 from 21.

He sought to liberalise France's economy, was the father of France's high-speed TGV rail network, and projected the image of a young, modern president who was closer to the people than his predecessors.

Lawmakers held a minute's silence in the National Assembly as tributes flowed in. Former president Nicolas Sarkozy said Giscard had "worked his whole life to reinforce relations between European nations".

Giscard forged a close relationship with former West German chancellor Helmut Schmidt and together they laid the foundations for the euro single currency, setting up the European Monetary System.