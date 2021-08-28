Victoria records 64 new cases of Covid-19 as outbreak spreads statewide

Thirty-six of the new cases were in quarantine for the duration of their infectious periods, and 49 of the cases have been linked to existing outbreaks.

State-run clinics administered 35,753 doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered to 2,324,198.

There were 55,333 test results received in 24 hours.

Melbourne's western suburbs remain a key area of concern for authorities.

Barakat International Goods in Hoppers Crossing has been identified as a new tier 1 site, with a positive COVID case attending the store every day from August 16 to 23, with tier 2 sites identified at supermarkets in Footscray and Laverton North.

Contact tracers are also racing to cordon off the outbreak in Shepparton in the state's north-east. Drive-through testing facilities were at capacity in Shepparton and nearby towns.

The identification of a positive case in an Echuca aged care worker put the regional community on high alert during the week, with 40 staff at the Wharparilla Lodge facility furloughed as a result.

However, the chief executive of the facility has since confirmed the case was a false positive.

Meanwhile, Queensland has reported no new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 today.

There were 11,450 tests conducted in the state over the past 24 hours.

In Western Australia, contact tracing is underway after two truck drivers entered the state from New South Wales while infectious.

Four contacts have been identified, but it's not believed they were infectious in the community.

The latest figures for New South Wales are expected around 1pm today.