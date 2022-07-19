‘Australian Survivor’ returns to Samoa

Twelve former Survivor castaways and 12 new players have been confirmed for this season’s series, divided into two tribes based on a 'Heroes vs Villains' theme.

One of the former Survivor stars, Kristie Bennett who participated in the 2016 Australian season in Samoa, will be returning as a cast member again.

Samoa is known as the first chosen location for the first ever filming of the Survivor, reportedly chosen for its rugged beauty and remoteness.

After being chosen for the fifth time in 2016 to host the show, the filming was later moved to other countries such as Fiji and Queensland which was the latest filming destination of last year's Blood V Water season.

Crucially, not only its’ exciting news for fans of the show in Samoa, but it is of timely manner with the job losses impact due to the pandemic as the show comes with 27 or more fairly paid employment opportunities for Samoans.

The Landing, a production group for the TV show has advertised 27 employment opportunities for interested individuals from Samoa to work on this production.

When the reality TV show was last hosted in Samoa in 2016, Survivor Australia employed around 300 people a week and overall it had more than 500 Samoans on its payroll.

The Samoa Tourism Authority is the point of contact in Samoa for the show.

The STA scouts team are currently scouting locations appropriate to host the show and Matareva beach is on the top list.

