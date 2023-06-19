Amanda Bynes detained by police for mental health evaluation

The troubled actress - who was released from a psychiatric hospital in April - was reportedly intercepted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers after they responded to a call about a woman in distress, TMZ reports.

The 37-year-old star was taken to a police station where a medical unit was waiting to assess her and determine if she needed further treatment.

Onlookers told the outlet Amanda was calm during her interaction with the cops and "looked defeated" as they put her into the back of one of the three cars that visited her.

It is unclear if cops had been called to her home, or elsewhere and it is currently unknown if she has been hospitalised under a 5150 hold.

In February, the She's The Man star - who was released from a conservatorship in March 2022 after almost nine years - was found naked and alone in the early hours of the morning and was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but left the facility weeks later.

It was claimed ahead of her release that she would "enrol in an outpatient mental health treatment programme" upon being discharged but because she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, is free to make her own medical decisions.

Just days after the incident occurred, an eyewitness recalled that they had seen Amanda - who has been in an on/off relationship with Paul Michael in recent years - during the early hours of the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed "out of it".

The eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight: "Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd. at around 1 am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself. A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood [but] seemed as though she was out of it.

"She asked to be dropped off at her friend’s place in Beverly Hills. When the woman went to drop her off, Amanda’s friend did not answer. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out. Amanda then asked to be dropped back off on Hollywood Blvd., and the woman obliged."