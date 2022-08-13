Anne Heche dies: 'We have lost a bright light'

The 53-year-old had been in a coma for a week after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul", her family said in a statement on Friday.

Heche appeared in films including Volcano, Donnie Brasco and the 1998 remake of Psycho.

The mother-of-two also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, the US equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing, in 2020.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Heche's vehicle "erupted in heavy fire", which took 59 firefighters more than an hour to fully extinguish. The two-storey home she crashed into was left "uninhabitable".