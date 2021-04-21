Bat Out Of Hell composer Jim Steinman dies

His brother Bill told the Associated Press that the songwriter and producer had died of kidney failure on Monday after being ill for some time.

"I miss him a great deal already," he added.

Known for his bombastic, operatic productions, Steinman achieved his biggest fame with rock star Meat Loaf.

Their 1977 album Bat Out Of Hell - which contained hits like You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad - is one of the biggest albums of all time, with more than 50 million copies sold around the world.

The high-camp, over-the-top production was often imitated but never bettered - including by Steinman himself, although he came close on the 1993 sequel, which spawned the worldwide number one single, I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

He later won the album of the year Grammy for his work on Celine Dion's Falling Into You; and worked on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, Whistle Down The Wind, which opened in the West End in 1998.

The Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy received its own stage musical in 2017, with every song penned by Steinman.

And while rock critics often looked down upon his extravagant and expansive style, the composer remained nonplussed.

"If you don't go over the top, how are you ever going to see what's on the other side?" he once asked.