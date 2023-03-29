Brooke Shields claims Andre Agassi smashed trophies over Friends cameo

The Blue Lagoon actress, 57, played Erika in the sitcom who stalked Matt Le Blanc's character Joey Tribbiani in a 1996 episode that included a scene of her licking the actor’s hand at a restaurant.

She told the New Yorker about how Andre, 52, who she married a year after his appearance on the show was aired, “co-opted” her cameo: “Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out.

“He said, ‘Everybody’s making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behaviour.’

“I’m, like, ‘It’s comedy! What is the matter with you?’”

Brooke added his fury didn’t stop by storming out and said he also went home and “smashed all his trophies” in anger – which she branded drug-induced “irrational behaviour”.

Andre admitted in his autobiography to taking crystal meth, with Brooke claiming she later heard he was on during the rage incident.

She and the former world tennis number one ended up getting divorced in 1999 due to the athlete’s battle with addiction.

Brook also said Friends producers initially didn’t want her to do her “crazy” stalker cackle during her episode – or “the licking of his fingers” to show how much she was fixated on Joey.

But after being talked into it, they decided to put both in the show, leading Brooke – who now has daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, with her 59-year-old husband of 22 years Chris Henchy – to be offered her sitcom Suddenly Susan.

She added: “All of a sudden, the energy changed, and all these men in suits started coming into the studio.

“The next day, I was asked if I wanted to do my own television show.”