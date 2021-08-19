Comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats captain dies aged 58

A comedy panel show favourite, Lock was a team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr.

He also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Paying tribute, comedian Bill Bailey said: "It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic."

Jon Richardson, who appeared opposite Lock as a fellow team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, tweeted: "I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and 10 years working alongside him didn't diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice."

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

"Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time."

Following the announcement author, TV producer and Pointless star Richard Osman tweeted: "Over 15 years producing 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends."

"Sad news about Sean Lock," added stand-up comedian and QI panellist Alan Davies. "Funny on stage, hilarious off."

Comedian and actor Ricky Gervais added: "Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."

Lee Mack, fellow comedian and a close friend of Lock's, described the news of his death as "heartbreaking", adding in a statement: "A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."