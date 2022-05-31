Digicel TV lands Commonwealth Games live coverage for 2022

Every four years the Commonwealth country’s athletes come together to participate in various sports.

The Birmingham Games will take place from Thursday, 28 July to Monday, 8 August 2022. Digicel TV will broadcast events live on a dedicated channel while there will be selected live events on a second channel to cover Pacific athletes’ events.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said; “We are delighted to announce that Digicel TV, your home of sport in Fiji, will be the broadcast partner of the Commonwealth Games. It is incredibly important to us that we are able to broadcast and showcase our athletes competing in the Birmingham Games. We know our viewers would love to watch some of the best athletes compete on the world stage and we would ensure that they get the best experience from this live coverage.”

“The highlight of the Games will see Olympic rugby 7s champion, Fiji feature against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Samoa, as they aim to win their first-ever gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. The much-anticipated rugby 7s competition will take place from Saturday, 30 July to Monday, 1 August. We plan to broadcast Pacific athletes participating in athletics, swimming, boxing, table tennis, lawn bowls, beach volleyball and weightlifting,” added Farid.

