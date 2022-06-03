Digicel TV to show blockbuster mid-year rugby internationals and 2022 Rugby Championship live & exclusive

All 12 games featuring three-test series showing New Zealand hosting Ireland, England in Australia, Wales’ tour to South Africa and Scotland’s tour to Argentina are live on 3 successive weekends, starting on July 2 through to July 17.

Additionally, there will be 2 more mid-week matches featuring the Maori All Blacks against Ireland on June 29 and July 12 shown live on Digicel TV.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said; “We are excited to be able to announce such a strong list of international rugby fixtures for our viewers. International rugby has been in our DNA over the past years and we are looking forward to some of the fiercest rivalries unfolding over the next three months. Digicel TV is Your Home for International Rugby!”

“International rugby Tests start on July 2 when New Zealand welcomes Ireland for the first time since 2012 for a Test series in what could be termed as the toughest ever Tour for the Irish in this professional era. Australia hosts England when one of the oldest rivalries in rugby reignites as England are set to make their first trip down under since 2016. Wales are set to return to South Africa for the first time since 2014 and Scotland makes its historic first-ever tour to Argentina,” added Farid.

The Rugby Championship kicks off in August when current world champions South Africa will battle New Zealand, Australia and Argentina for southern hemisphere supremacy.

The continuation of the mid-year internationals and the Rugby Championship rights deal adds to a multitude of top-level sporting action on Sky Pacific – some of the headline events in 2022 already include the World Sevens Series, Super Rugby Pacific, Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, golf majors, NBA, NRL, F1, MotoGP, along with currently showing UEFA Nations League, upcoming State of Origin Series, Commonwealth Games and Wimbledon and many more events planned for the remainder of the year.

Photo source Ultimate Rugby