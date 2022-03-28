Drugs found in body of late Foo Fighters drummer

Hawkins, 50, died at a hotel in Bogota, with the band due to play at a music festival this weekend.

Local officials said an ambulance was sent to the hotel after a man reported having chest pains.

The cause of death remains unknown, and investigators did not say if the mix of drugs was a factor.

They said they were working "to achieve full clarity of the facts that led to [Hawkins'] death".

Hawkins' death was announced by Foo Fighters in a statement, in which they said they were "devastated" by the loss and pleaded his family be given privacy.

He joined the band in 1997 and on top of his drumming skills had writing credits on several songs and sometimes sang at concerts.

Foo Fighters have cancelled their remaining South American dates.

News of Hawkins' death has stunned fans, with thousands lighting candles and holding a minute's silence outside the venue where they were due to play.

Tributes have been paid from the world of rock and beyond.

Ozzy Osbourne said Hawkins was "an amazing musician" while Mick Jagger called the news "incredibly sad".

Photo: Supplied Caption: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins