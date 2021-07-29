Dusty Hill: ZZ Top bassist dies aged 72

Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said that Hill died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. They did not give further details.

Earlier in July, ZZ Top had announced that Hill would not play some upcoming shows due to a hip injury.

Known for his bushy beard and sunglasses, Hill played with ZZ Top for over 50 years.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'," the statement from Gibbons and Beard said.

"You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Born Joseph Michael Hill, the bassist originally played guitar alongside his brother Rocky in Dallas before moving to Houston and joining Beard.

ZZ Top was founded in 1969, and played their first live concert the following year.

The trio would go on to release 15 studio and four live albums, with hit singles like Gimme All Your Lovin', Sleeping Bag, and Viva Las Vegas.

ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

In addition to the bass guitar, Hill played keyboard and was a secondary lead vocalist for the band.

Hill also made cameo acting appearances in the Back to the Future Part III film and HBO's Deadwood, along with the animated television series King of the Hill.

Following news of his death, fans and fellow musicians of Hill's took to social media to express their grief.

"For 50 entire years, Dusty Hill anchored down one of the greatest rock power trios that's ever existed," music journalist Corbin Reiff wrote on Twitter.