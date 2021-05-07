Ed Sheeran to sponsor Ipswich Town's shirts

The singer, who lives in Suffolk and is a Tractor Boys fan, has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts of the men's and women's first-teams.

The mysterious logo on the shirts features mathematical symbols and the word "tour".

Sheeran said: "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support."

He added: "I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

"With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself."

Asked what the logo on the front of the shirt means, he added: "All will be revealed in time."

Sheeran has a long-standing affinity with Ipswich and Suffolk in general.