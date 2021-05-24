 

Eurovision winner denies taking drugs during event

13:26, May 24, 2021
The lead singer of the Italian band who won the Eurovision Song Contest has denied taking drugs, following online speculation over competition footage showing him leaning over a table.

Måneskin's Damiano David rejected the idea that he had been taking cocaine.

"I don't use drugs. Please, guys. Don't say that really, no cocaine," he said at a press conference.

In a statement, Eurovision said the singer would "take a voluntary drug test after arriving home".

Måneskin, who had been favourites to win the contest, took the top prize with their song Zitti e buoni.

People at home speculated as to what the singer was doing when he appeared to bend his face towards a table as the band celebrated their victory during the live broadcast.

     

