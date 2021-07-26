Faleula Methodist Youths amaze conference with opening performance

Guided by the theme, ‘Lauga le faatuatua seia maua le faatuatua’ (Preach faith till you got faith), the youths as well as the audience were high on laughter as the performers danced and swayed on their first performance.

A Methodist member from Manono Island, Liaga Tiatia who was amongst the audience acknowledged the Methodist church to allowing the conference to push through.

“We missed out on all the joy last year due to severe impacts of the Covid-19 and it was saddening and now, we’re back and we couldn’t be any happier,” she said.

“We loved and enjoyed the performance and we’re glad we were able to come because truth be told I was not supposed to come because I had to provide for my family but I sorted it out and as I said I’m glad I was able to come.”

Unexpectedly, the number of people who turned up to watch was overwhelming for the church especially the performers.

“The audience this evening is quite surprising because this was how it was when overseas churches were able to travel to Samoa before the pandemic,” Mrs. Tiatia added.

Methodist churches overseas conducted their own conferences overseas based on their own pandemic circumstances.

Photo Talaia Mika