Fast & Furious 9: 'We're not just doing the same thing'

"I'll never forget being at an airport in Mexico, the movie hadn't come out yet, it was maybe April of 2001," he recalls.

"Paul [Walker, his co-star] and I were sitting on the floor, with our bags to the side, about to board a commercial flight back home. We had just flown down there for the MTV Spring Break thing.

"And I remember him leaning over to me and saying, 'Take all of this in, take in the fact that people are walking over our legs, almost kicking our bags and not paying any attention to us'. I said, 'Why?' And he said, 'Because after this film comes out, there too will go our anonymity'."

Walker, who tragically died in a car accident in 2013, was right. The release of The Fast and the Furious would not only accelerate the careers of its stars, it would also launch one of the most profitable franchises in Hollywood history.

Set in Los Angeles, the original movie centred on the world of illegal street racing. It introduced the world to Dominic Toretto (Diesel), the leader of a criminal heist group that LAPD officer Brian O'Conner (Walker) tries to infiltrate.

Since then, the franchise has grown more ambitious across its eight sequels, with action sequences more closely resembling the globe-trotting Mission: Impossible films. The widening scope of the movies means the plot lines and car chases have become increasingly imaginative, and audiences have kept coming back for more.

It's worth breaking down some of the numbers:

Every Fast & Furious film has made at least $200m (£144m) at box offices worldwide, and six made more than $500m (£360m)

The most successful movie (Furious 7, which took $1.5bn/£1.08bn) made more money worldwide than the most successful James Bond movie (Skyfall, $1.1bn/£790m)

Including the spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, the franchise has so far grossed more than $6.1bn in total

When the pandemic hit and films began being delayed, most headlines focused on the fate of next James Bond film, No Time To Die. But arguably, the ninth Fast & Furious film was an equally significant loss to the global box office.

Both films declined to move to streaming platforms, partly to protect their financial potential, but also to make sure fans could experience the breathtaking action sequences as they had been intended, on the big screen.