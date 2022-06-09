Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

The band will play in London's Wembley Stadium on 3 September, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 27 September, to honour their "beloved bandmate".

It will be the first time they have played live since he was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia this March.

The 50-year-old had been the band's drummer since 1997.

No cause of death was announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators did not say if the mix of drugs was a factor.

September's tribute concerts have been organised by his family in conjunction with his bandmates, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.