Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies aged 68

The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.

He was also well known for playing Inverdarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road.

A statement from his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard described him as "an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre".

Stahl, who was from Sauchie in Clackmannanshire, also appeared in numerous theatre productions during his career, including performances at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

Scottish screenwriter Peter May also remembered the actor and recalled how he had recently attended his online wedding.

He said: "Terribly sad to hear that my old friend, John Stahl, has passed. I wrote so many scenes for the character of Inverdarroch that he portrayed in Take The High Road.

"Only recently attended his online wedding. Saw him last in Adelaide, Australia, for a fun reunion. RIP John."

Writer Ian Rankin, best known for his Inspector Rebus novels, said he had hoped to work with the actor again after he featured in his play Long Shadows, describing his portrayal as "terrifying and charismatic".

Scottish playwright and theatre director David Greig described him as a "truly great actor" and noted that the Scottish theatre world will miss him.

He added that he was a "beloved company member" in many Scottish shows, recalling his roles in The Winter's Tale, Gagarin Way and his own play The Architect.