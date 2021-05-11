Gemma Chan worries for family as she backs anti-Asian hate crime charity

The actress said her Chinese parents had faced verbal assaults since the beginning of the pandemic and called for increased awareness and support.

"Like many others, I worry for family members every time they leave the house or use public transport," she revealed.

Actor Henry Golding has also pledged support for the GoFundMe initiative.

"Asian hate has been seeping into all parts of the world, not just in America," Chan's Crazy Rich Asians co-star wrote on Instagram.

In her own Instagram post, Chan said the "disturbing" rise in hate crimes against people of ESEA appearance in the UK showed the issue was a global one.

"In London alone attacks have tripled over the past year," said the Humans and Captain Marvel star, citing the 2020 attack on Singaporean student Jonathan Mok among others.

"What's even more concerning is that the recorded figures are likely an underestimation because many incidents go unreported, both to the police and in the media," Chan continued.

The 38-year-old said her mother had worked for the NHS for most of her life yet had still been followed and subjected to verbal abuse by unidentified parties.

Chan said the ESEA Community Fund would issue grants to grassroots organisations supporting ESEA and broader communities.

As of Monday lunchtime, the fundraiser had raised £38,300 of its stated £50,000 goal.