Harry Styles fan falls from top tier at Ibrox Stadium show

The man landed on other people in the Glasgow crowd as the former One Direction star performed his encore.

He was seen by medical staff and is not believed to have been seriously injured.

About 50,000 fans were at the sell-out gig, which was the first at Rangers FC's stadium in almost 20 years.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022.

Fan Tracy Brown tweeted after the show: "Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @Ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK."

Harry Styles: Love On Tour takes in 32 cities.

His British and European live shows were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.