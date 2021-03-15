'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now': Taika Waititi wins a Grammy

Following on from his gong for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2020 Oscar’s for Jojo Rabbit, Waititi has picked up a Grammy Award for the same film.

The film took out the award for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

The record, which beat four other films for the accolade including Frozen 2, includes songs by The Beatles, Ella Fitzgerald, Tom Waits, David Bowie.

The prize was awarded as part of the un-televised pre-telecast section of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Waititi is currently in Australia filming his latest directorial venture, Thor: Love and Thunder.

With Oscar and Grammy wins to his name, Waititi is now halfway to achieving the grand slam of show business awards: winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Waititi responded to the news in his typical droll manner, reposting an announcement of the win on his social media accounts along with the comment “I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now,” before adding “I am happy today.”

Though the televised Grammys, which kick of at 1pm NZT, will not have its usual live audience due to the pandemic, there will be performances by a plethora of A-list acts including, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion.

Going into the ceremony Beyoncé leads all artists with nine total nominations, followed by Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six each.