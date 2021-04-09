Jane McDonald announces death of fiancé Eddie Rothe at 67

Singer and TV presenter McDonald said Rothe had "been battling lung cancer for the last few months".

He died two weeks ago aged 67. His funeral took place on Wednesday.

Rothe enjoyed chart success throughout his career, and narrowly missed out on representing the UK at Eurovision 1981 - to the eventual winners Bucks Fizz.

"We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice," read a statement on McDonald's Twitter page.

The pair first dated as teenagers after meeting in a Wakefield nightclub, where she was a waitress and he - using the name Wally Rothe - was playing drums in Liquid Gold.

They later broke up but rekindled their romance almost 30 years later after a chance meeting on the set of This Morning, before getting engaged in 2008.

McDonald, who scored a number one with her eponymous debut album before going on to appear on Loose Women and host her own Channel 5 cruising show, praised Rothe for helping her with her career in her 2019 autobiography, Riding The Waves: My Story.