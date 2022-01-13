Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet released a joint statement posted on his verified Instagram account Wednesday, announcing they are ending their marriage.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read. "And so~ We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage."

The pair reportedly met at a jazz club in 2005, well before Momoa became famous playing Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones."

But Momoa apparently had an eye on Bonet, who came to fame as Denise Huxtable on the hit 1980s series "The Cosby Show," long before then.

"Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,'" Momoa told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" in 2017. "I'm like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm going to get you.'"

So Momoa wasted no time wooing his dream girl when they first met - and it worked.

"In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do," Bonet told Porter magazine in 2018. "He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!"

They welcomed their first child together, daughter Lola, in 2007. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born a year later.

Momoa helped raise Bonet's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, from her earlier marriage to actor Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz and Momoa also became incredibly close, considering themselves "brothers."

Momoa and Bonet reportedly married in 2017.

In their statement, the couple wrote that they shared the update on their relationship "not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become...," the statement continued. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life& our Children. Teaching our Children What's possible ~Living the Prayer May Love Prevail."