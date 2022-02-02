Kind and wonderful' The Walking Dead actor dies at 31

Moseley played the armless and jawless Mike, a pet zombie on the hit post-apocalyptic TV horror show.

Co-star Jeremy Palko described the late actor as "an absolute kind and wonderful human being".

Fellow The Walking Dead star Addy Miller said she was "so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this bright, kind soul".

Another of the show's stars, Melissa Cowan, wrote on Facebook that Moseley was "truly one of a kind and a class act", and was "always nice, funny and [had] a smile to light any room".

The show's official Twitter account also offered a tribute.