Kylie Minogue confirms she is moving back to Australia

She told BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball she "couldn't believe" the public reaction to the news.

But Minogue said she will "always" want to regularly visit the UK after she moves back to the country of her birth.

She said: "I've had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: 'Kylie, what do you mean? You can't go'."

"I said: 'I'm not really going. I've lived here for 30 years, I'm always going to be back."'

The 53-year-old said she does not think "too much will change" after her move as she will come back often.

"I can't not be here, are you kidding?" she said. "I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good and I have been talking about that for a while. Don't worry, I will not be a stranger."

Minogue also discussed the possibility of going on tour again. "I'm dreaming of doing dates," she told the Radio 2 breakfast show host.

"We are inching closer to being able to do something like that. Patience. I can't wait."

Minogue added: "Keep your disco outfit not too far away. Not at the back of the cupboard."

The singer's new single A Second To Midnight, is a collaboration with Years & Years star Olly Alexander, who recently starred in Channel 4 drama It's a Sin.

"We shot the video a couple of weeks ago, which was super fun and I just can't wait for people to hear this," she said. "[Alexander is] so sweet and gorgeous".

Minogue, who shot to fame after appearing in soap opera Neighbours, has had a hugely successful pop career with hits including Love At First Sight, Can't Get You Out of My Head, Slow, I Should Be So Lucky and Spinning Around.