Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade sorry for admissions scandal

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were jailed after paying $500,000 (£374,000) to get Olivia Jade and her sister into university.

Olivia Jade told Red Table Talk she wanted to "learn from the mistake".

"I think what was important was for me to come here and say, 'I'm sorry. I acknowledge what was wrong,'" she said.

The 21-year-old gave her first interview to the Facebook Watch show, hosted by actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow Smith.

Dozens of prominent people including Loughlin, her husband and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman have been prosecuted for their roles in the scandal. More than 30 well-off parents were found to be paying substantial bribes to get their children into elite universities.

Loughlin, best known for playing Aunt Becky on sitcom Full House, admitted paying to get places for Olivia Jade and her 22-year-old sister Isabella.

Olivia Jade, who is a social media influencer, lost brand deals and left the University of Southern California following the controversy.

Loughlin, 56, started a two-month sentence at a California prison in October and is due for release within weeks. Her husband, 57, a fashion designer, began his five-month sentence last month.

Olivia Jade said she had been unable to speak to her parents due to quarantine restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.