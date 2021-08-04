Matt Damon says he has never personally used gay slur

The Hollywood star told The Sunday Times his daughter had rebuked him for using what she called the "f-slur for a homosexual" in a joke "months ago".

In a follow-up statement, the Oscar winner stressed that he had never used the insult against anyone off screen.

"This conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening," he said.

"I do not use slurs of any kind."

He told the newspaper it "was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application".

He continued: "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!'

"She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

After being criticised for his apparent recent casual use of the insult, he sent a lengthy statement to US media.

"During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualise for her the progress that has been made - though by no means completed - since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word 'f*g' used on the street before I knew what it even referred to," he said.

"I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly.

"To my admiration and pride, she was extremely articulate about the extent to which that word would have been painful to someone in the LGBTQ+ community regardless of how culturally normalised it was. I not only agreed with her but thrilled at her passion, values and desire for social justice."

He continued: "I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires active movement toward justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself 'one of the good guys.'

"And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst.

"To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community."