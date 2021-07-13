Mel B Teases Spice Girls' Return on 25th Anniversary of "Wannabe"

The Spice Girls are truly making it last forever as the iconic girl group hits a major milestone.

To honor the 25th anniversary of their breakout hit "Wannabe" having been released as a single in the U.K. on July 8, 1996, some of the band's members took to social media to celebrate the special day. This included Mel B, a.k.a. "Scary Spice," who posted to Instagram that the ensemble has something special in mind for fans.

"Ahhh finally peeps!!!!," the 46-year-old singer and TV personality wrote on Thursday, July 8. "It's been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that's my 'scary' promise to you all." She also add a slew of hashtags, including "forever" and "watchthisspace."

Also posting to honor the debut of the seminal, chart-topping song was Geri Halliwell, nicknamed "Ginger Spice," who shared a carousel of photos to Instagram that included a couple of cute group shots.

Geri also shared a photo of a gold ring engraved with the group's name that she bought for the five of them. She wrote that the jewelry symbolized the friendship that continues to endure between herself, Mel B, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and Mel C, a.k.a. "Sporty Spice."

"It's a special bond that continues to stand the test of time," the 48-year-old star continued. "I'm so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty."

Among those offering support in the comments section was Richard E. Grant. The Oscar-nominated actor, who played the Spice Girls' manager in the film Spice World, posted four heart emojis.

The group most recently toured in 2019, although Victoria did not participate.