 

Monster's Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr dies aged 30

BY: Loop Pacific
09:39, November 12, 2021
Coronji Calhoun Sr, who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died at the age of 30.

The actor's death, from congestive heart failure, was confirmed by his mother via a GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for his funeral.

Berry and Monster's Ball producer Lee Daniels each donated $3,394 (£2,535).

Calhoun's mother Theresa C Bailey said the family had been "blown away" by the love and support they had received.

"While the financial burden has been lifted, we still mourn the loss of my son," she wrote.

"As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbour as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community."

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Coronji Calhoun Sr
