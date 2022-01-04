Mr Darcy's shirt included in online centenary exhibition

They include Roy Plomley's 1941 Desert Island Discs proposal letter and a 1935 clipping about the corporation's move to appoint its first female announcer.

The collections on the BBC 100 website highlight its most iconic objects, people and contributors.

It also has a year-by-year timeline.

The three collections are:

100 Objects, which features technology, props, documents, artwork and buildings, also includes the classic BBC microphone and the mirror globe used as an early TV ident. They are curated in partnership with a selected museums, including the Science Museum Group.

100 Faces is a collection of photographs from the BBC archive, ranging form correspondents in the field to actors on set and monarchs addressing the nation. It was devised with the Radio Times.

100 Voices is an oral history collection, which reveals the stories of the men and women who worked at the BBC, exploring topics including news and elections, the birth pouf TV, radio reinvented and pioneering women. It is curated in partnership with the University of Sussex.