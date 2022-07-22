No dates yet for Samoa’s Fautasi regatta

The regatta is initially scheduled to be held in September.

Earlier this year, the Government announced that it is reviving the Fautasi Regatta including other traditional canoe races such as the Tulula (half sized fautasi), Pao pao, and Alo Va'a.

In June, the committee and Police met with representatives of groups that are interested in participating.

According to a police official, the closed-door meeting at the Police headquarters in Apia was attended by about twelve representatives.

It is not clear, if invitations will be extended to fautasi teams from American Samoa.

Manono residents from Faleu and Salua have expressed interest in contesting the races this year.

An old rower of the award-winning Telefoni o le Vainuu Fautasi crew, Faamaui Samuelu from Faleu told Talamua the normal timeframe for fautasi rowers to train for a race back in the days in usually about half a year.

“Burt because this year’s regatta is so sudden so it’s understandable but we’ll see what happens,” he added.

According to Samuelu, he is looking forward to participating in the race.

The Fautasi regatta was dropped six years ago from official independence programmes.

The regatta is part of the year-long celebration of Samoa’s 60 years of Independence but will be commemorated during the Teuila Festival.

Similar to the independence celebration, the Teuila festival for two years were celebrated digitally due to the pandemic and the closed international borders.

Photo Newsline Samoa