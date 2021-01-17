Rap legend Dr Dre returns home after brain aneurysm

A lawyer for the hip-hop star, 55, said on Saturday that he was now back at home, without giving further details.

A day earlier, actor and rapper Ice-T said he had spoken to Dr Dre, describing him as "safe and looking good".

TMZ reported on 5 January that Dr Dre had been taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dr Dre's team later issued a statement saying the rapper - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - was in a stable condition.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," a post on his Instagram read.

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"