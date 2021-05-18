Regé-Jean Page Bags Breakthrough Performance Award

Page won the award by beating Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), and Paul Mescal (Normal People). Accepting the award, he gave a shout-out to the Bridgerton cast and said that they worked incredibly hard to give audiences stories and shows that they could just feel good about. Further, he said, "We wanted everyone to know they deserve love stories, they deserve happy ever afters, no matter who they are, no matter where they're from, no matter when they're from.” He said that awards like this, voted by the fans let him know that the audience took the stories close to their hearts. He said, “I will hold this close to my heart."

Netizens were quite excited about his win and took to social media to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “Deserves,” the other said, “congrats to him.” Many dropped comments such as, “So deserved,” “Well deserved,” “CONGRATULATIONS!!! You’re so deserving @regejean! Keep soaring and stay the humble gent you are!!” “Congratulations you deserve it.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

However, Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for Bridgerton's second season. Last year, he told MTV News how being part of the Shondaland production was such a big deal for a lot of people that he knew, loved and worked with. He admitted that it was incredibly exciting and there was nothing on a higher level of ambition than the show. It was a real privilege for him to be a prominent part of the show.