Rose Matafeo's character in Baby Done deals with the uncertainty of parenthood

This line uttered by Zoe (Rose Matafeo) in Curtis Vowell’s comedy Baby Done sums up the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with becoming a first-time parent.

The film, produced by Taika Waititi, shows how a person’s life can change when a baby enters the frame. For arborist Zoe, this means saying goodbye to her dreams of being a champion tree-climber.

Zoe initially hides the news of her pregnancy from everyone, including her fellow arborist partner Tim (Matthew Lewis), as she’s still uncertain about the reality set upon her.

Once Tim unravels the truth that he’s going to be a dad, he immediately works hard towards being the father that was non-existent in his life.

Tim’s eagerness to be the best guardian he can be, mixed with Zoe’s reluctant approach to being a mother, sees the two clash at times during the months of expectancy, with the peak of their impatience and anxiety leading to an incident with their beloved dog.

Written by Sophie Henderson, Baby Done transitions smoothly between comedy and drama throughout its duration and triggers laughter in even its smallest moments, including the scenes featuring Nic Sampson as the “preggophile”.

The casting of Zoe’s parents, which includes Fasitua Amosa as Sefa, captures Rose Matafeo’s half-Samoan ancestry.

Amosa's character provides a quick titter, offering to be the faiaoga for Zoe's child - or coach in Samoan.

A flurry of comedians are seen throughout the film, including Madeleine Sami as an ill-tempered nurse, Rachel House as a school headmaster and Tom Sainsbury.

The light-hearted viewing experience is a good laugh for audiences, and may especially connect with those who understand the struggles and unpredictability of being a first-time parent.

Photo NZ Film Commission