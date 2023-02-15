S Club 7 reunion: Bringing back 'joy and positivity' on 25th anniversary comeback tour

The group had bubblegum pop hits like 1999 debut single Bring It All Back, as well as Reach and Don't Stop Movin'.

All seven original members, including later solo star Rachel Stevens, will hit the road again together for the first time since 2015.

Stevens said it will be "special" to get the chance to bring their "joyful and positive" music back around.

"I think where we are in the world right now, we just want to get up there and bring some joy and positivity," said the singer at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

"I can speak for myself - my kids listen to our music - I think our lyrics and everything are so joyful and so positive and to bring that back to kids today and that nostalgia is such a special thing to be a part of."

Bandmate Bradley McIntosh added it would be "great" to perform their material for a "younger generation", while another, Tina Barrett joked that the S Club Babies - aka young family members of the now 40-something entertainers - could support them on tour.

The group announced their return in a statement early on Monday evening, ahead of their appearance on the One Show, saying: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again," they said.

"We can't even believe it's been so long," they added. "Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done."