Samoa’s Music Haven to develop skills of young aspiring musicians

The music space was officially established in May this year and is operated by qualified musician, Muāgututia Vaigafa Edward.

“Music Haven was just an idea or a dream for many years but the recent passing of my late father, Lealiifano Dr. Iopu Tanielu inspired me to pursue this dream,” she said.

“He believed all dreams were achievable; you just had to work for it.

“My mother and my husband Johnny Edward, who have worked diligently behind the scenes to help me establish this school.”

It is a music studio or school that offers piano and voice lessons to people of all ages.

Music classes and private lessons are available for students of all ages (children and adults) as they believe the mantra that it is never too early nor is it ever too late to learn music.

The studio has scheduled different classes on a daily basis.

Voice classes for teens from 13 to 16 years old will be held on Mondays, voice classes for children from ages 7-12 will be held on Tuesdays.

Wednesdays will accommodate voice classes for those aged 17-20 and adults who are 21 years of age and above will have voice classes on Thursdays.