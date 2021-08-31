Samoa’s Teuila Festival goes digital

During a press conference, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa confirmed the Government’s plan for the country’s biggest annual cultural festival which is normally held early September.

She explained that this year’s event will be no different to last year’s programme and the Independence Day, celebration.

“We’ll continue to hold our Teuila the way it was held since the pandemic to limit public gatherings and so forth,” she said.

“I won’t say it’s postponed but we’re just continuing with the same programme of doing it. Yhere is a programme but in a different way.”

According to Fiame, these decisions were made due to the global pandemic-related State of Emergency [S.O.E.].

“It will operate similarly to how the Independence was run,” he said.

The celebrations of the country’s 58th Independence Day celebrations last year as well as the Teuila festival were pre-recorded and screened on Samoa's digital platforms, including the Government's social media channels.

The raising of the flag and the official Independence Day address from the Head of State, His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, was pre-recorded and televised.

The broadcasts were pre-recorded and aired on social media as well as the television stations and there were no traditional performances unlike previous years pre-COVID-19.

Samoa Tourism Authority will be working on a programme for the festival, Fiame revealed.

Teuila celebrates all things Samoan, from cooking to fire knife dancing, Miss Samoa Pageant to tattooing and carving demonstrations.

The festival is one of South Pacific's most significant cultural festivals, with many activities and shows being held across the country, particularly in Apia.

The festival provides an opportunity for villages, church congregations and communities to compete against each other through traditional dance and music – and it's a total treat for visitors to witness.

The Teuila Festival was first held in 1991 and has grown to become one of the country's most popular annual events.