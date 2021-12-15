Siva Afi International competition awaits reopening of borders

The event is the creation of Leota Lene Leota who started it 20 years ago.

Leota said his concern growing up in the art dance is Samoa losing this part of its culture to other countries like Hawaii, who practice ailao dancing as well.

Hence, he conducted village roadshows to try and capture and inspire the young talents to get involved in fire knife dancing.

Leota also paid tribute to some very dear friends of the Ailao Club who have passed, Mapusua Rudolf Keil – Owner Radio Polynesia Samoa, Pulefano Galeai – Polynesian Cultural Centre Hawaii and former fire dancer and Malo Seleni – Hawaii, and former judge of the International Siva Afi Competition and former fire dancer.

The Siva Afi international competition will offer prize money in total of $40,000 with first place receiving $20,000; second $10,000; third $5000; and fourth and fifth $2500 each.

Photo supplied