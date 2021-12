It beat out Chinese-made Korean War epic The Battle of Lake Changjin, which has grossed more than $905m worldwide.

The last movie to gross more than $1bn was 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, according to media data analytics firm Comscore.

No other Hollywood production has come near to reaching that box office milestone since the pandemic began two years ago.

Over the weekend, global box office takings for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film reached $1.05bn.