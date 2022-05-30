Top Gun: Maverick takes flight with $116.5m in global box office through Friday

The tally that includes $19 million from domestic previews and $40.2 million from overseas showtimes ahead of its official opening date in North America.

Domestically, Paramount is tracking a $123 million 3-day debut for the sequel—a figure that could climb to $150 million when looking at the 4-day holiday weekend. The film is in release in 4,735 locations across the US and Canada.

Overseas, the film added $24.5 million to its running tally from over 25 thousand screens across 62 international markets. It has already grossed $64.7 million outside of North America, including previews.

Top overseas markets are led by the United Kingdom, where it opened in first place on Friday with $4 million from 735 locations and 76% market share. Previews push its UK tally to $10 million, making it the biggest opening day for a Tom Cruise movie in the market.

Other top markets include France ($8.2M including previews), Australia ($4.5M including previews), Germany ($3.9M), Brazil ($3.1M including previews), Mexico ($2.8M including previews), and Japan ($2.6M).

Tom Cruise in a still from Top Gun: Maverick.