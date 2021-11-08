Travis Scott has been arrested before for inciting riots at concerts

Officials declared the Houston concert a "mass casualty incident" at 9:38 p.m. Friday local US time during the festival at NRG Park in the US.

An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña. The surge began around the time that Scott, the festival headliner, took the stage.

The 29-year-old rapper launched the Astroworld festival in 2018, months after the release of his third studio album of the same name.

Since then the concert has occurred every year, except for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Houston's NRG Park – the former location of Six Flags AstroWorld theme park.